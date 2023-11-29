2 men killed in North Philadelphia shooting

Two men were fatally wounded in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man and another man who was unidentified but believed to be in his 20s were shot multiple times while inside a blue Nissan Sentra on the 2200 block of North Seventh Street, police said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

No arrests were reported, but a gun was found at the scene, police said.