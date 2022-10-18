A woman died during a house fire Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, a fire department spokesperson said.

Around 3:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Street and found the first floor of a two-story rowhouse heavily engulfed in flames, said Kathy Matheson, spokesperson for the fire department.

“Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and found one woman in the home who, sadly, did not survive,” Matheson said in an email.

The blaze was declared under control at 3:41 p.m. The woman was not identified.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and the cause of the woman’s death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, Matheson said.