12-year-old boy dead after house fire in North Philly

A 12-year-old boy died after a fire broke out at a North Philadelphia residence on Friday, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of North 25th Street and found a fire on the first floor of a residence, department spokesperson Rachel Cunningham said.

“We extinguished that fire and upon searching the property, a juvenile was found on the second floor,” Cunningham said in an email.

The juvenile, a 12-year-old boy, according to police, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, as is the cause of the boy’s death.