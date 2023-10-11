11-year-old girl shot in North Philadelphia

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being struck by an apparent stray bullet Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 3600 block of North 11th Street.

Before police arrived, the girl was taken by private automobile to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said. She was later transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police found at least four spent shell casings on the 3500 block of 11th Street. Several vehicles on 11th Street also were struck by bullets.

Police reported no arrests and no gun recovered.