Pizza delivery driver killed in North Philly shooting

A 29-year-old delivery driver for a pizza shop was fatally wounded in a shooting outside the business Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. across the street from Pete’s Pizza on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim, who had just returned from a delivery run and was about to pick up another order, was shot multiple times inside his Hyundai sedan, Small said.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m., Small said.

Surveillance video showed the shooter walking up to the Hyundai and then trying to open the driver’s door, Small said. The victim put the Hyundai in reverse and it rolled about 20 to 25 feet before hitting a parked vehicle.

The shooter held on to the door the entire time and started shooting into car after it crashed, Small said.

Police found three spent shell casing right next to the driver’s door and three more inside the vehicle, Small said.

It was unclear if this was an attempted robbery or a targeted shooting, Small said.

The shooter remained at large late Thursday night.