Teen shot near Temple University

A 17-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg near Temple University late Tuesday night, police said.

The teen was shot around 10:15 p.m. outside on the 1600 block of North 16th Street. Police found him nearby at the corner of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Sydenham Street and took him to Temple University Hospital.

Within a half-hour, police from the city and the university apprehended four suspects and recovered one two guns, police said. Several spent shell casings were found on the 1600 block of North 16th.

Temple University issued an alert at 10:22 advising people to avoid the area of 1600 Cecil B. Moore while police responded.