Two men killed in Holmesburg in execution-style shootings, police say

Two men were killed execution-style early Saturday near Pennypack Park in the city’s Holmesburg section, police said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Enfield and Solly Avenues at 4:12 a.m. and found two men with no vital signs, police said. The Philadelphia Fire Department Medic Unit pronounced the two men dead at 4:22 a.m.

Advertisement

Capt. Shaun Butts told media at the scene that both men had been shot in the head and had their hands zip-tied behind their backs. The men were ages 35 and 39, police said.

A woman, whose relationship to the victims remained unclear, was near the men at the time of the shooting and heard two gunshots, police said. When she went to find the cause of the sound, she told police, a man pointed a firearm at her and asked for a bag.

When she did not provide a bag, the man and a companion drove away, the witness told police. Police said they believe that two people were involved in the killings and that they may have fled in a green minivan.

No arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Since October 2024, homicides citywide have declined by 15.76%, police data show. The city is experiencing a decline in homicides, reaching levels it has not seen since the 1960s.

Staff writers Michelle Myers and Chris Palmer contributed to this article.