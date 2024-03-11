Northeast High School students return to school after shooting injures eight of their own

Northeast High School juniors and seniors returned to in-person learning Monday, following a shooting that left eight of their peers injured near a SEPTA bus stop last week.

As students headed to class Monday morning, police cars were stationed at the perimeter of the building, with members of the District’s Office of School Safety also on hand, and SEPTA police patrolled nearby bus routes, according to the school.

For school leaders, offering support to Northeast High’s more than 3,000 students was top of mind.

“We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” wrote Principal Omar Crowder in a message to families over the weekend, stressing efforts to “continue providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for Northeast High School students and staff.”

Crisis counselors would be on site, he said, and students would have access to free mental health services through the online platform Kooth. Similar services would be offered to staff through Lyra Health, according to Crowder.

Still, staggering the number of students learning in-person is a key part of the return to school. On Monday, juniors and seniors would be in the building while freshmen and sophomores learn virtually, with plans to swap on Tuesday. Crowder said the staggering aimed to give students “small group and individualized support.”

Wednesday’s shooting took place on Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues where many students switch buses to get home in an area known as “Five Points.” The eight students shot, ages 15 to 17, experienced varying degrees of injuries. One 16-year-old suffered a graze wound near the back of his left shoulder, another 16-year-old boy was shot nine times, and a 15-year-old boy had a bullet lodged in his spine.

Just two days earlier three students from Imhotep Institute Charter High School were shot as students making their way home began to board their SEPTA bus. Dayemen Taylor, 17, who police believe was targeted for reasons yet known, was killed in the ambush.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel joined Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and other city leaders on Friday to discuss the week’s violence in a closed-door meeting. He limited his remarks to reporters save to say authorities were “making great progress” on the investigations.