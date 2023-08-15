Police investigating discovery of 2 bodies in Northeast Philadelphia home

Police were investigating the discovery of two bodies found inside a Northeast Philadelphia home Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police and fire department personnel responded to a 911 call about a strong odor coming from a residence on the 200 block of Hickory Hill Road.

Inside, they found a 66-year-old woman in a second-floor bathroom and her 49-year-old son on the staircase. Both of the bodies were badly decomposed, police said.

A firearm was found at the scene, but the cause of death of the mother and son was under investigation, police said.

No further details were released.