Labor Day is here. How Philly’s trash pickup, mail, and grocery stores will be affected.

Labor Day, which falls on Monday, Sept. 1, marks the unofficial end of summer in Philly — one last long weekend to squeeze in a Shore trip, a park picnic, or a few errands before fall routines kick back in. But holiday weekends also mean schedule shifts, closures, and crowded highways.

This year, several city services, including trash collection, will run on altered schedules, while government offices, banks, and libraries will close for the day. Many businesses, stores, and attractions will also adjust their hours, so it pays to check before you head out.

Whether you’re trying to avoid a surprise at the curb, plan a grocery run, or figure out what’s open for some last-minute fun, here’s your complete guide to what’s open and closed in the Philadelphia region this Labor Day.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open on a modified schedule (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

✅ Sprouts Market will be open during regular business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for normal hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for modified hours. Check the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to see your local store’s hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed for Labor Day.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will operate on a modified schedule and will be open from their regularly scheduled start time until 5 p.m. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed.

❌ FedEx will be closed.

❌ DHL will be closed.

BANKS

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase Bank will be closed.

TRANSIT

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a Sunday schedule. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS stores will operate during normal hours. Call your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens stores will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ Trash and recycling won’t be picked up on Labor Day. You can expect collection to resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target stores will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅ Cherry Hill Mall, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall have regular hours.