Delaware County borough councilman charged with stealing a $499 grill from Lowe’s

A Parkside Borough councilman is accused of stealing a gas grill worth $499 at a Lowe’s home improvement store.

Robert A. Powers, 58, was charged Thursday with two counts of retail theft, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of receiving stolen property in connection with the July 14 incident.

Powers was seen on the retailer’s security camera around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon selecting a 36-inch, four-burner Blackstone griddle grill and a grease cup, according to court documents.

Footage then shows Powers at the self-checkout register scanning the cup — which cost $6.63 — and making what Brookhaven Borough police said was “no effort” to scan the grill before leaving the store with both items.

Advertisement

Powers, who is also the Delaware County borough’s fire marshal, health inspector, and emergency manager, offered no comment when reached by phone Friday.

Police linked Powers to the theft after a Lowe’s asset-protection manager alerted them to the footage. Security cameras show Powers in the parking lot placing the grill in the back of a Jeep Wrangler registered in his name.

Anna Guy, council president for Parkside Borough, said she was aware of Powers’ arrest and had alerted other members of council.

Guy, who became president last year, said the borough had no guidelines for disciplinary action for council members accused of crimes. She said she would consult Borough Solicitor Jay Wills about what, if any action, council should take.

Powers has lived in the borough for over 30 years and is a graduate of Chester High School. He was elected to council two years ago and began serving in January of 2022, Guy said.

Before his current term, Powers had served on council but lost a reelection bid. He was endorsed by the Parkside Republican Committee in 2015, local media reported during his first campaign.

Powers is set to appear in court in early August.