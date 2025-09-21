81-year-old pedestrian killed in ShopRite parking lot crash in Mayfair

An 81-year-old woman died Saturday night after being struck by a car while walking in a grocery store parking lot in Mayfair, police said.

The collision occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of ShopRite of Knorr Street in the 6700 block of Frankford Avenue. According to police, a 2012 Nissan Murano was making a left turn into the parking lot when the woman was struck.

Advertisement

Medics transported her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she died at 7:22 p.m., police said.

The Murano’s driver remained on the scene.

Police said Sunday no charges had been filed as the Crash Investigation Division continues its work.

It was not clear if the pedestrian had been a shopper.

A person reached at the store declined comment and referred questions to consumer affairs at the owner, Zallie Family Markets in Clementon, Camden County, operators of 12 ShopRites in the area, according to its website.