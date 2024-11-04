Human bones found in Penn Treaty Park, police say

A woman who was spending Sunday afternoon at Penn Treaty Park stumbled upon what authorities believe to be human bones.

She called police, who responded to 1300 Beach St. around 5:20 p.m. The woman told the officers she was at the park, walking in a grassy, rocky area along the water’s edge when she came across two bones that police say appeared to be human shin bones.

The bones were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination. Police continue to investigate.