Vine Street at 9th to be closed until February for PennDot project

PennDot on Tuesday said it will soon begin a monthslong safety improvement project in Center City that will close Vine Street at Ninth in both directions beginning Oct. 20.

The agency said the closure will last through Feb. 3 as part of an $8.5 million project involving roadway and utility work.

Advertisement

During the closure, motorists will be directed to nearby streets to get around the construction work.

Ninth Street, which is one way heading north, does not cross Vine Street, but resumes on the north side of the Vine Street Expressway.

PennDot said the project will provide several pedestrian and cyclist improvements on Vine Street, a lane elimination in both directions between Eighth Street and Broad Street, and upgraded traffic signals.

The project also will include the installation of curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, bike lanes, traffic calming changes, and roadway surface improvements.

The general contractor on the project is C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc., of Sewell, N.J., and the project is completely financed with federal dollars, PennDot said.

For more information, PennDot said to visit the Vine Street Corridor Safety Improvements project page.