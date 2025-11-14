Flight landings briefly halted at Philadelphia International Airport because of a ship in the Delaware River

A brief halt was ordered late Friday afternoon to incoming flights at Philadelphia International Airport because a ship in the Delaware River was obstructing an approach to a runway, officials said.

The ground stop, ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration, was lifted around 5:30 p.m., said airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

An advisory from the FAA was issued shortly before 4:30 p.m. first reporting the ground stop due to an obstruction caused by a water vessel.

Redfern said a tugboat moved the ship up the river and the ground stop was ended.

Flights leaving the airport were unaffected, she said.