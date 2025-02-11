Philly courts will be closed Friday for the Eagles Super Bowl parade

The Philadelphia courts will be closed on Friday to allow city residents and employees to celebrate at the Eagles Super Bowl parade, a spokesperson said.

Any hearings scheduled for Friday in the city’s criminal, civil, family, and traffic courts — both in person and virtual — will be rescheduled, and employees are not expected to report to work, spokesperson Marty O’Rourke said in an email.

The courts’ administrative governing board decided to close the courts and offices “in order to continue to show our support for the 2025 SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP EAGLES,” O’Rourke said.

They are expected to reopen and return to normal operations Monday, O’Rourke said. Anyone summoned for jury duty on Friday is excused and does not need to report.

Anyone with questions about scheduling may check the city courts website, www.courts.phila.gov, on Monday to learn of the rescheduled date.