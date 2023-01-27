Road closures, parking restrictions announced ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC championship game

If you’re not heading to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to cheer on the Eagles as they play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship, you might want to avoid parking your car in certain areas.

The city on Friday announced potential traffic closures that could be put in place between Eighth and 20th Streets and Race and Lombard Streets sometime on Sunday, should the Eagles clinch victory and people rush to City Hall.

Parking restrictions will also go into effect along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall on Sunday at noon, per a statement from the mayor’s office. “Temporary No Parking” signs have already started to appear in those areas.

Vehicles parked in those locations will be relocated, but you can call the corresponding police district to find where your car was moved.

Another heads up for revelers: The Philadelphia Police Department will be greasing poles along Broad Street. Barricades are also going up, said the statement, and the police department is evaluating additional protocols ahead of the game.