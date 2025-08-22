Small underground explosion knocks out power at Center City restaurant

A small underground explosion knocked out power at a Center City restaurant and frightened diners Friday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to a report of an explosion at 18th and Walnut Streets and found that a small explosion occurred underground causing a power outage at a.kitchen on 18th Street just north of Walnut.

No injuries were reported. The power outage affected at least one elevator, trapping one person temporarily, police said. The restaurant is in the building that houses the AKA Rittenhouse Square hotel.

Peco and PGW have responded to the scene, police said.