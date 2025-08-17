50 years after a deadly refinery fire, Philly firefighters honor those who were lost

Fifty years after dark black smoke from unrelenting flames clouded the sky over South Philadelphia, more than 100 people gathered Sunday in solemn remembrance of the city’s deadly Gulf Oil refinery fire.

The 11-alarm blaze on Aug. 17, 1975, forced the deployment of 600 firefighters to the Gulf Oil complex at Penrose and Lanier Avenues.

The intense flames and smoke, caused by the ignition of hydrocarbon vapors, resulted in the deaths of eight Philadelphia firefighters and serious injuries to 14 others.

To commemorate the devastation and honor the sacrifice of the men who bravely gave their lives, the Philadelphia Fire Department Historical Corp. held a tribute at Fireman’s Hall Museum on Sunday.

“It‘s rewarding that we’re doing this,“ museum curator Brian Anderson said. “We let the families know that even though they lost their family members, their sacrifice wasn’t in vain. It was with purpose.”

In the audience Sunday were firefighters and the families of those killed and injured in the refinery blaze.

Attendees placed roses on the engraved plaques of the late firemen: John Andrews, Ralph Campana, Robert J. Fisher, Hugh McIntyre, Roger Parker, Joseph Wiley, James Pouliot, and Carroll Brenek.

Many bowed their heads, closed their eyes, and stood in stillness as Anderson and PFD Historical Corp. president Eugene Janda took to the podium to illuminate their sacrifices.

Others shed tears hearing testimonies by friends and family about lost loved ones.

Nearby, vehicles from Philadelphia Second Alarmers, Engine 20, and other emergency responders lined the block of Second Street in Old City.

Over the years, Robert Fisher, the son and namesake of one of the firefighters who died from battling the refinery fire, said he had wanted nothing more from Philadelphia Fire Department and Fireman’s Hall than to memorialize the 50-year milestone of the tragic event that took his father.

“Everything was special,” Fisher said of Sunday’s ceremony. “Standing back and seeing people observe, honor, respect, and reflect on everything was very important. Hopefully, the legacy lives on.”

Along with honoring his father’s legacy, Fisher said reconnecting with the families and now-retired firefighters linked to the tragedy brought much-needed community.

“When you see each other, you know what each other’s going through,” he said. “You don’t have to talk about it. You’re just happy that you’re seeing someone. We don’t reflect backwards, we reflect forward.”

Given the support that poured forth from all in attendance, Anderson has no doubt that the sacrifices made by the firemen that day 50 years ago will live on.

“You can tell by the attendance of today’s event, these members will never be forgotten,” he said. “They’ll be forever memorialized here at the museum, too.”