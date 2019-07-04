A good four hours before the noon kickoff of Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway, dozens of residents and visitors milled about the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Thursday morning, some trying to squeeze in a workout before the heat and Fourth of July festivities.
Debra Fox, who teaches English to adult immigrants, jogged up and down the steps to the art museum for “conditioning.” Taking a quick break, she snapped a picture in front of the famed Rocky statue to send to friends in Boston, where she now lives.
According to Michael DelBene, president and CEO of WWA, approximately 2,500 workers –– including first responders, police, crew and media –– have —been on site since 4 a.m. finalizing preparation efforts for the ensuing events, which will begin at noon.
But for many, the Fourth of July is not a day off. In fact, it’s just one long workday.
Vanessa Joyner, a maintenance worker for the Parks and Recreation Department, was already breaking a sweat by 8 a.m., just one hour in to her 15-hour shift.
The Philly native will not be attending the concert. Instead, she will be on clean-up duty, monitoring trash during the extravaganza.
"It's going to be a lot of people out here today," she said resolutely.
She is one of the many people facilitating the Wawa Welcome America (WWA) events.
According to Michael DelBene, president and CEO of WWA, approximately 2,500 workers –– including first responders, police, crew and media –– have been on site since 4 a.m.,finalizing preparation efforts for the ensuing events, which will begin at noon.
The event is expected to draw an estimated 200,000 people throughout the day, he said, many of whom will come for the evening concerts and fireworks show.
“Certain things you can’t put up until the morning of,” he said.
And for some, all the road closures and event preparation is just something to get around.
Nowran Younis toted two hefty suitcases down Pennsylvania Avenue. The 23-year-old software engineer had just gotten off a red-eye flight from Los Angeles and was moving into her apartment in Fairmount.
“I didn’t expect it to be this crazy and hard to navigate,” she said of settling in on the Fourth.