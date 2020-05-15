Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that destroyed a longtime school-uniform store next to the Market-Frankford Line in the city’s East Frankford section Friday afternoon.
One firefighter was transported to Temple University Hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.
SEPTA halted service of the El in the immediate area and was running shuttle buses between the Erie-Torresdale station and the Frankford Transportation Center into Friday evening.
The fire erupted around 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue at the corner of Orthodox Street, where Cramer's Uniforms is located. Flames ripped through the roof of the business and billowing smoke could be seen for miles.
The second alarm was struck around 1:15 p.m. and the third shortly before 1:50.
The fourth alarm was struck just before 2:20 p.m., and it took roughly 140 members of the Fire Department until about 3:50 p.m. to bring the blaze under control.
“Several people were displaced. Firefighters did an incredible job of stopping the fire before it took the whole block. Three main buildings were affected. There were some collapses into the street,” the Fire Department reported on its Twitter account.
“Firefighters will remain at the scene for many hours to fully extinguish the fire. Please continue to avoid the area near Frankford and Orthodox,” the department tweeted.
Cramer’s Uniforms is a well-known supplier of school uniforms and has two other locations, in South and West Philadelphia.
The business has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus lockdown, but had just restarted online orders and shipping, and was gearing up for curbside pickup of purchases, according to a Cramer’s Facebook post on Wednesday.
“Cramer’s Uniforms is a family owned business established in 1922 and spanning through 4 generations,” the company said on its website.
A company representative could not be reached for comment.
The fire also damaged a pharmacy.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.