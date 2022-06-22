Philadelphia police on Wednesday located the Tesla car believed to have fatally struck a 21-year-old woman in a hit-and-run incident Monday evening in Germantown.

The driver was still on the loose.

The Tesla, which was seen on surveillance video with heavy damage to the windshield and front of the car, was found on the 5100 block of Sydenham Street in Logan around 10:30 a.m., police said.

The victim has been identified by the city as Dia Sekou Lee.

Lee was crossing Germantown Avenue at Coulter Street shortly before 6:50 p.m. Monday when she was hit by the Tesla, which was heading south on Germantown at a high speed, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

She was hit with so much force that her body struck a corner traffic light, damaging the metal around the green light, and was flung an additional 50 feet south on Germantown and landing on the sidewalk, Small said. Her shoes were still at the spot where she was first struck.

Lee lived on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, about two blocks away, and appeared to be walking home when she was hit, Small said.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on Germantown and then east on Wister Street, police said.

Lee was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information can call or text a tip to 215-686-8477. They can also submit an anonymous tip online.