Barbershops and salons are the backbone of many communities in Philadelphia. It’s where people get a taste of entrepreneurship, where vital information is shared, and how some people make it through school.

“We had a young lady who was a shampoo girl at our shop. She attended West Catholic High School in the early 2000s, and her mother fell on hard times,” said Darryl Thomas, a Philly barber and owner of Philly Cuts Barbershop in West Philly. “We took up collections for her and encouraged people to call her school’s office and put some money on her tuition tab. Well, she graduated from West Catholic. Four years later, I come into work, and I see a Villanova University degree at my station.”

“That’s something that everyone played a part in, and that’s the community,” he added.

Barbershops and beauty salons like Philly Cuts play crucial roles in their neighborhood, from helping “Dreamers” attain citizenship and disseminating information about COVID-19 to simply being a safe place to talk with neighbors. COVID-19 precautions forced the industry to close up shop in the early years of the pandemic. It was a financial blow to Philly’s barbershops and salons, and some of the most crucial community spaces in the city shuttered their doors.

“Throughout COVID, we could not participate in business because we’re not restaurants. We weren’t able to operate through the pandemic by way of takeout,” Thomas said of losing 70-80% of his revenue. “It was very scary, it was very shocking. Barbershops and beauty salons are still struggling — we’re not out of the woods yet.”

In response to the economic hardship of having to close down without a way to pivot, the city awarded one-time $5,000 grants to 159 businesses in 2021 to help relieve the financial stress salons and barbershops were going through. Two years later, the industry is still clawing its way back to pre-pandemic revenue levels, and now a second round of relief is back with the Salon and Barbershop Emergency Relief (SABER) program — this time serving up $10,000 grants.

This second grant round is designed to help small business owners install new safety equipment, upgrade scheduling technology and payment systems, and invest more in social media marketing. The Pennsylvania Professional Image Alliance (PPAI), a coalition of Philly barbershops and salons founded in 2020, is helping the city’s barbershops apply for the grant.

The SABER grant will award a one-time $10,000 grant to eligible barbershops on a first-come, first-served basis. Small business owners can apply for the grant on the city’s website starting Oct. 10. If you need help applying or have questions, contact Ann Turner, president of PPAI and owner of Hair Du Jour salon in West Philly, at 445-225-9413 or pennproia2.0@gmail.com.

How do small businesses qualify for the SABER grant?

These are the requirements: