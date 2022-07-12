Two people were killed and eight others wounded in separate shootings around Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., an unidentified man believed to be in his late 30s was outside on the 2700 block of North Broad Street when he was shot 13 times, police said.

The man was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said a person was in custody but released no further information on the case.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 36-year-old man was fatally shot in the head outside on the 3800 block of North 9th Street in Hunting Park. The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police reported no arrests.

Those two men were among Philadelphia’s 285 homicide victims so far this year. More than 1,230 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to police, as the city continues to experience a surge in gun violence.

Early Monday afternoon, a 46-year-old man was in the area of Erdrick Street and East Cheltenham Avenue in Wissinoming when he was approached around 1:50 p.m. by a male armed with a gun who demanded his property, police said.

The man fought his would-be robber and took the gun, but then he was shot in the buttocks by a second assailant. Both attackers then fled in the dark-colored vehicle. The man was reported in stable condition at the hospital.

Shortly before 6 p.m., three men were wounded in a shooting outside on the 5000 block of North Franklin Street, police said.

A 37-year-old man was hospitalized at Einstein Medical Center in critical condition with four gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old man was in stable condition at Einstein with three gunshot wounds, and a 19-year-old man shot four times was reported in stable condition at Einstein.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 21-year-old man was outside on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue in Kensington when he was shot in the left hand. He was reported in stable condition at the Episcopal Campus of Temple University Hospital.

Around 1:40 a.m., two males, ages 14 and 21, were injured in a double shooting in the area of 6th Street and Erie Avenue in Hunting Park, police said. Both victims were reported in stable condition at Temple.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a 16-year-old male was shot twice while outside on the 1800 block of East Pike Street in Frankford, police said. The teen was listed in stable condition at Temple.

Police reported no arrests in those shootings.