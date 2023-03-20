Philadelphia is piloting a guaranteed income program to reduce rates of infant mortality

Philadelphia is piloting a monthly guaranteed income for 250 expectant mothers in Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion, and Nicetown-Tioga to reduce racial disparities in infant mortality. The program is slated to begin in early 2024.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has already received more than $3 million in contributions from the William Penn Foundation and Spring Point Partners to support what it’s calling the Philly Joy Bank.

“We know that being able to better support pregnant people and new parents helps keep babies alive,” said Health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole in a statement ahead of a Monday announcement at City Hall.

”As the poorest big city in the country, this is not always easy, especially in areas of the city that are being crushed by generational poverty and systemic racism.”

The funds given to mothers will come with no-strings-attached, according to the city. Interested participants will also be offered financial counseling, lactation support, and doulas.

The pilot is a partnership between the health department and the Philadelphia Community Action Network, a group working to reduce racial disparities in infant mortality.

The first-of-its-kind program for those expecting takes shape as the city holds the highest rate of infant mortality during a child’s first year of life among the country’s 10 most populated cities. According to the city, Black infants are over four times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants.

By the start of next year, the city hopes to have raised $6 million.