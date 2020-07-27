Several Philadelphia Police Department vehicles were set on fire overnight Sunday. While the cars burned, officers and passersby were left unharmed, according to news reports.
The vehicles were empty when the fires were set, NBC10 reported, and no one was injured.
The first incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in University City, according to 6ABC.
The small fires were quickly put out at at least five locations across the city, including in University City, West Philadelphia, Powelton, and Center City, according to TV reports, and officers have now been advised to leave their cruisers in sight to avoid further damage.
Police say a man wearing a flannel, a backpack, and a bandanna may have been responsible, FOX29 reported.
Philadelphia Police could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.
It was unclear whether the property damage was linked to the recent protests across the city or the calls for police reform nationwide in light of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.