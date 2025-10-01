Philadelphia police officers have begun wearing their new ‘midnight’ blue uniforms

Philadelphia police officers began wearing their new “midnight” blue uniforms on Wednesday, the police department announced.

The dark navy look is a return to a more “traditional” uniform that evokes “professionalism, authority, and familiarity; qualities that the public expects from its officers,” Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesperson, said in a statement.

The darker shirts are also designed to pair with the department’s new ballistic vests of the same color, according to Gripp.

While most members of the police department have already received their new uniforms and were to begin wearing them on Wednesday, some officers may still be waiting for their shirts. Those officers will continue to wear powder blue until the new uniforms are in.

All officers are expected to be in dark blue by the end of the year, according to the department.

The updated outfit, as well as other uniform updates including the issuance of blouse coats for formal occasions for the first time since 2000, will cost taxpayers $1.3 million. Those funds will come from the unspent portion of last year’s police department budget of $877 million.

While the shirts are new for the current members of the force, the Philadelphia Police Department wore dark blue for more than a century before switching to their powder blue look in the 1970s.

Other departments, including the New York Police Department, made similar changes at the same time to give police a softer look after the social unrest of the 1960s. How people perceive police based upon their uniform color has been a focus of academic study, but findings have been mixed.

The switch has irked some Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics, who already wear navy and have expressed concerns that people would mix up the first responders. Gripp previously told The Inquirer that the police department was not concerned about confusing civilians because both departments already wear dark blue jackets in the winter, and they carry distinct equipment.

Higher-ranking officers will continue wearing white shirts so that they stand out among other officers. Previously, those ranked as sergeants and above wore white, but new for this fall, corporals, who rank below sergeants, will also wear white shirts.

But the powder blue look will still make occasional appearances. Gripp previously told The Inquirer that the light blue shirts would be worn during ceremonial events underneath the new blouse coats.