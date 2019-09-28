A Philadelphia police officer once honored for rescuing a family from a burning house has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Bail was set at $1 million Saturday for Novice Sloan, 28, according to court records. He must post $100,000 to get released.
Sloan, assigned to South Philadelphia’s 17th District, was arrested Friday, but officials did not immediately provide information about the alleged incident that led to his arrest except to say it occurred on Aug. 8.
Besides sexual assault, Sloan was charged with indecent assault and simple assault, officials said.
In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office filed the charges against Sloan, said, “These are incredibly serious charges against a person entrusted to protect the public, and as with all sexual assault cases my office will investigate this matter deliberately and thoroughly.”
In March 2017, while serving as a member of the Temple University police, Sloan received an award from ASIS International, an organization of security professionals, for rescuing a family from a burning house.
Details of the rescue were not immediately available.
In his statement, Krasner said anyone who does not feel comfortable or safe filing a complaint with police or other law enforcement agencies should call his office’s Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9921.