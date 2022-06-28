A Philadelphia Police officer hit a 55-year-old woman with their patrol car Tuesday morning, leaving the pedestrian in critical condition with multiple injuries, police said.

At 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, a Philadelphia police officer driving their patrol car hit the woman near Ninth and South Streets, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The woman was listed in critical condition late Tuesday morning.

Police did not immediately release the name of the police officer.

Further details about what happened were not immediately available.