Man fatally shot by Philadelphia police after allegedly firing at officers during July 4 domestic incident call

A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly fired at officers on Friday evening in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to “a domestic incident involving a male with a firearm” on the 2900 block of North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy John Stanford told reporters during a briefing captured by 6abc.

He first shot at the officers as they arrived at the home from inside the residence and continued to shoot at them from outside the house, Stanford said. Police officers retreated between cars parked on the other side of the street and shot back at the man.

The man, 40, then allegedly entered the driver’s side of a police car and continued to fire as police approached the vehicle. The car’s ballistic doors appeared to stop some of that gunfire, Stanford said.

Then, the man, who police have not identified, exited the police car and went to the ground where police detained him and brought him to Temple University Hospital in another police car, Stanford said. He was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

He left his weapon in the car he was shooting from so his it was recovered by police, Stanford said.

Stanford said that four officers shot at the man, but it’s too soon to say how many shots were fired. Based on what he saw on the scene, there was “a lot of firepower,” he said.

No one else was injured, though the police car, windows of other vehicles, and a nearby home were all struck by gunfire, he said.

“It’s by the grace of God that we don’t have a number of officers that were injured or killed in this incident,” Stanford said during the briefing.

“We are very lucky, other than being shaken up, I’m glad that they are all OK,” he added.

The police department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit and Internal Affairs is investigating the incident.