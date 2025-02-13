What’s open and closed in Philly on Presidents’ Day: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

Presidents’ Day is this Monday, Feb. 17, and since it’s a federal holiday, many places — including banks, government offices, and post offices — will be closed. But what about trash pickup, grocery stores, and shopping malls?

Whether you’re planning errands or just want to know what’s open, here’s a breakdown of how Philadelphia will be operating this holiday.

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours.

✅ Sprouts will be open during normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open during their regular hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS services will operate as normal.

✅ FedEx will be open.

✅ DHL will be open at regular hours.

Banks

✅ TD Bank will be working regular hours.

❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase banks will be closed on October 14.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Presidents’ Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups on the week of Feb. 17 will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open.

TRANSIT

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a regular Monday schedule. Visit septa.org.