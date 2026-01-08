Hundreds protest in Philadelphia against Minneapolis ICE shooting

Several hundred people gathered Thursday evening in Center City to protest the death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three whom a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis shot and killed on Wednesday.

Good, who had recently moved to Minnesota, died a few blocks from where she lived, and about a mile from where police killed George Floyd in 2020.

Protesters near City Hall held candles and signs saying “We saw the video. Stop the cover up!” and “ICE raids violate Philly values.”

“We arrive at tonight’s vigil with deep anger and grief for the murder of Renee Good at the hands of the state,” Erika Guadalupe, Juntos executive director, told the crowd. “ICE equals death; it’s the death of family, of connection, of love.”

Guadalupe said the actions in Minneapolis reflect a reality Philadelphia has experienced with the mistreatment of legal aid organizations and immigrant associations at the hands of immigration agents.

“Let us be honest, if ICE was willing to shoot an ally, a white woman in the face for documenting abuse. It is our duty to expose and condemn what they have done and will continue to do to black and brown people behind closed doors and out of the side of cameras,” Guadalupe said.

Video taken by bystanders posted to social media shows an officer approaching Good’s car from the driver’s side, grabbing the door handle and reaching inside the vehicle. When the Honda Pilot begins to move, a different ICE officer who had positioned himself in front of the SUV immediately fires into the vehicle at close range.

The Department of Homeland Security said the officer fired in self-defense as Good allegedly tried to run down officers with her vehicle. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said video of the incident showed the shooting was reckless and unnecessary.

The fatal shooting of Good was at least the fifth death to result from the aggressive U.S. immigration crackdown President Donald Trump’s administration launched last year.

The federal agency has been escalating immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota by deploying an anticipated 2,000 agents and officers.

An ex-husband of Good’s, who asked not to be named out of concern for the safety of their children, told the Associated Press that Good had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school Wednesday and was driving home with her current partner when they encountered a group of ICE agents on a snowy street in Minneapolis, where they had moved last year from Kansas City, Mo.

At the Center City protest, Julie Stewart, 71, said she was at home when a wave of shock took over her body after learning that an ICE agent had killed a woman she didn’t know, in a different state, and yet the pain felt close to home.

The feeling brought her to vigil holding a sign reading: “ICE murdered Renee Nicole Good.”

“They are twisting the story, it a lie. ICE needs to be shut down, held accountable, and all of their people need to be unmasked,” Stewart said.