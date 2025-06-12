Philly’s pools start opening this week. Here’s what you need to know, from the full schedule to pool hours
Philadelphia will begin opening public pools on June 13. Find out which pools are opening and which will stay closed this summer due to construction.
The weather is heating up — and Philly pools are opening up.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation will begin opening the city’s roughly 70 public pools on a rolling basis starting Friday, June 13. Public pools open shortly after the last day of school and remain open until the start of the next academic year, giving residents — especially kids — a free and easy way to cool off during the summer heat.
The first phase of pool openings runs from June 13 to June 22 and includes 19 out of the roughly 70 public pools throughout the city. Nine others will remain closed for the season due to construction or repairs.
Park Pool in North Philadelphia and Kelly Pool in West Philly’s Fairmount Park will be the first to open on Friday. More pools will open each day following, and updates will be shared on phila.gov/ppr as well as this page.
To find pool hours, swimming lessons, or accessibility details, visit the Parks & Rec Finder App at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.
2025 Philadelphia Public Pool opening schedule
Friday, June 13
Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140
Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Saturday, June 14
Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111
Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122
Sunday, June 15
Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121
Monday, June 16
Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134
Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125
Tuesday, June 17
Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139
Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Wednesday, June 18
Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Thursday, June 19
Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115
Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
Friday, June 20
Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137
Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126
Saturday, June 21
Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
N. Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Sunday, June 22
Philadelphia public pools not opening in Summer 2025
These nine pools will not open this summer due to Rebuild construction projects (funded by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax) or general repairs needed at these locations.
12th & Cambria (North Philly)
Amos (North Philly/Temple)
Baker (West Philly)
Cecil B. Moore (North Philly)
Cohen/Hillside (Manayunk)
F.J. Myers (Southwest Philly)
McVeigh (Kensington)
Sample (Cobbs Creek)
Ziehler (North Philly)