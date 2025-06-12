Skip to content
Philly’s pools start opening this week. Here’s what you need to know, from the full schedule to pool hours

Philadelphia will begin opening public pools on June 13. Find out which pools are opening and which will stay closed this summer due to construction.

Makhi Miller 11 enjoys the water spout on a 90° day on the first day the pools opened at the Chew Pool at 1800 Washington Avenue, Monday, June 17, 2024
Makhi Miller 11 enjoys the water spout on a 90° day on the first day the pools opened at the Chew Pool at 1800 Washington Avenue, Monday, June 17, 2024

The weather is heating up — and Philly pools are opening up.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation will begin opening the city’s roughly 70 public pools on a rolling basis starting Friday, June 13. Public pools open shortly after the last day of school and remain open until the start of the next academic year, giving residents — especially kids — a free and easy way to cool off during the summer heat.

The first phase of pool openings runs from June 13 to June 22 and includes 19 out of the roughly 70 public pools throughout the city. Nine others will remain closed for the season due to construction or repairs.

Park Pool in North Philadelphia and Kelly Pool in West Philly’s Fairmount Park will be the first to open on Friday. More pools will open each day following, and updates will be shared on phila.gov/ppr as well as this page.

To find pool hours, swimming lessons, or accessibility details, visit the Parks & Rec Finder App at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

2025 Philadelphia Public Pool opening schedule

Friday, June 13

  1. Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140

  2. Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Saturday, June 14

  1. Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111

  2. Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

  3. Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, June 15

  1. Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Monday, June 16

  1. Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134

  2. Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114

  3. Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tuesday, June 17

  1. Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139

  2. Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Wednesday, June 18

  1. Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Thursday, June 19

  1. Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115

  2. Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Friday, June 20

  1. Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137

  2. Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126

Saturday, June 21

  1. Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

  2. N. Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sunday, June 22

  • Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128

    • Philadelphia public pools not opening in Summer 2025

    These nine pools will not open this summer due to Rebuild construction projects (funded by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax) or general repairs needed at these locations.

    1. 12th & Cambria (North Philly)

    2. Amos (North Philly/Temple)

    3. Baker (West Philly)

    4. Cecil B. Moore (North Philly)

    5. Cohen/Hillside (Manayunk)

    6. F.J. Myers (Southwest Philly)

    7. McVeigh (Kensington)

    8. Sample (Cobbs Creek)

    9. Ziehler (North Philly)