Philly’s pools start opening this week. Here’s what you need to know, from the full schedule to pool hours

The weather is heating up — and Philly pools are opening up.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation will begin opening the city’s roughly 70 public pools on a rolling basis starting Friday, June 13. Public pools open shortly after the last day of school and remain open until the start of the next academic year, giving residents — especially kids — a free and easy way to cool off during the summer heat.

Advertisement

The first phase of pool openings runs from June 13 to June 22 and includes 19 out of the roughly 70 public pools throughout the city. Nine others will remain closed for the season due to construction or repairs.

Park Pool in North Philadelphia and Kelly Pool in West Philly’s Fairmount Park will be the first to open on Friday. More pools will open each day following, and updates will be shared on phila.gov/ppr as well as this page.

To find pool hours, swimming lessons, or accessibility details, visit the Parks & Rec Finder App at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

2025 Philadelphia Public Pool opening schedule

Friday, June 13

Hunting Park Pool – 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19140 Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Saturday, June 14

Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., Philadelphia, PA 19111 Schmidt Pool – 113 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, June 15

Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Monday, June 16

Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., Philadelphia, PA 19134 Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Fishtown Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tuesday, June 17

Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19139 Marian Anderson Pool - 1713 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Wednesday, June 18

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Thursday, June 19

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., Philadelphia, PA 19115 Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Friday, June 20

Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, PA 19137 Morris Estate - 1610 W Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19126

Saturday, June 21

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 N. Liberties - 321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sunday, June 22

Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128

Philadelphia public pools not opening in Summer 2025

These nine pools will not open this summer due to Rebuild construction projects (funded by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax) or general repairs needed at these locations.