Two men were fatally wounded in separate shootings Monday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 8:10 p.m. in Holmesburg, a 26-year-old man was outside on the 7400 block of State Road when he was shot several times in the body by an unknown assailant. The victim was transported by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m.

Shortly before 9 p.m. in Frankford, an unidentified man in his late 20s was indoors on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue when he was shot once in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 9:14.

Police reported no arrests in either case.

As of Sunday night, police reported that 333 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year. There were 324 homicides by the same date last year, which ended in a record high number of 562 homicides.