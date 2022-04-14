Thirteen people were shot — including one fatally — in gun violence across Philadelphia on Thursday, police said.

Around 2:10 p.m. in South Philadelphia, an unidentified young man was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside on the 400 block of Manton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police reported no arrests.

So far this year, the number of shooting victims is up 1% compared to the same period last year — with 561 shooting victims as of April 10 compared to 555 on the same date last year as the city’s surge in gun violence continues.

As of late Wednesday night, the number of homicides in Philadelphia was down 7% from the same time last year, which ended with an all-time record of 562 killings.

» READ MORE: Philly’s homicide crisis in 2021 featured more guns, more retaliatory shootings, and a decline in arrests and convictions

Police provided the following details regarding other shootings Thursday:

Shortly after 6 p.m., a man and woman were inside a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire. The victims were found in Logan, but the shooting may have occurred in Crescentville. The woman, who was shot twice in the right shoulder, was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where she was listed in extremely critical condition. The man, who was grazed in the back, was taken by police to Einstein and was reported in stable condition. No arrests were reported.

Sometime before 6 p.m. in Kensington, a 22-year-old man was shot twice outside on the 3400 block of Braddock Street. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police reported one arrest in the case.

Shortly before 3 p.m. in West Powelton, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the knee on the 4400 block of Holden Street. He was taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

» READ MORE: 70% of Philadelphians believe public safety is the most important issue facing the city, poll finds

Just after 2 p.m. in nearby Belmont, three men were shot outside on the 4000 block of Wallace Street. The victims were taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian. Two men, ages 21 and 18, were reported in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was reported in stable condition.

Just after 2:10 p.m. in Strawberry Mansion, two men were shot outside on the 1700 block of North 31st Street. The men, ages 65 and 28, were both taken by police to Temple, where they were listed in critical condition. No arrests were reported.

Around 1:45 p.m. in Kensington, a 37-year-old woman was outside in the area of F and Lippincott Streets when she was shot in the right thigh. She was taken by police to Temple, where she was listed in stable condition. No arrests were reported.

Around 10:40 a.m. in East Frankford, a 33-year-old man was inside a store on the 1600 block of Margaret Street when he was shot in the right arm. He was reported in stable condition at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Police said two people were in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Just after 5:30 a.m. in Kensington, a 42-year-old man was outside on the 1800 block of East Monmouth Street when he was shot in the right thigh. He was taken by medics to Temple, where he was reported in stable condition. No arrests were reported.