More than 20,000 Philadelphians could get a notice about potential water shutoffs for the first time in two years as early as June 10.

Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Randy E. Hayman said rising prices for chemicals and fuel have impacted the department, despite some federal money meant to offset these changes.

“The bottom line is we are in very demanding times,” said Hayman, acknowledging the same could be said for families facing financial hardships.

The shutoffs won’t resume until mid-July, but Hayman says there are things residents can do to prevent service being turned off, including enrolling in longer payment plans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why are the shutoffs taking place now?

Typically there’s a moratorium on residential shutoffs in the wintertime and they resume in April, but the ban was extended during the pandemic as the Philadelphia Water Department and Water Revenue Bureau worked on new ways to help Philadelphians avoid losing service. The plans are part of a city effort to reverse “government practices that have contributed to racial inequities” while “improving the economic well-being and health of all Philadelphians” and mean the shutoff moratorium is ending with new protections in place.

How do I get a notice?

Customers could get a notice if they owe $1,000 or more. Previously, a $150 backlog could prompt a notice.

If I owe money, will I get a shutoff?

Not if you have applied for customer assistance, are enrolled in the Tiered Assistance Program, or are enrolled in the Senior Citizen Discount program. The city has newly implemented shutoff exemptions for customers enrolled in those two programs, as well as other low-income assistance, such as Medicaid and homelessness prevention services.

In all, some 50,000 customers with overdue bills won’t be eligible for shutoffs as a result of these efforts, but an additional 20,000 residents have overdue bills of at least $1,000 and have not been identified as people struggling financially or in need of assistance.

I’m not enrolled in any of these programs. What do I do to keep my water?

Customers can apply to use the Senior Citizen Discount and Tiered Assistance Program (which offers income-based monthly billing) using one application online, by mail, or in person at one of the city’s designated partner sites, as well as the Municipal Services Building.

The application requires a water access code, two proofs of residency, and proof of income. If a customer is claiming a special hardship, they’ll need to provide proof.

Here’s a detailed checklist of what you’ll need.

Looking for more than a discount to catch up? Consider a grant.

If residents are in danger of having their water shut off within 60 days, they can also apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program through the state, which offers up to $5,000 in grants regardless of whether they own or rent.

Residents can apply online, by mail or phone. Paper applications, as well as income limits for eligible households, can be found on the state’s website.

Utilities Emergency Service Funds can offer grants to families with a dollar-for-dollar match from the Water Department. Residents can apply online or call 215-814-6837 to learn if they qualify.

The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund is another option for homeowners living in the property as their primary residence. The program offers up to $8,000 in delinquent utility assistance.

I’m still not sure what’s best for me. Can anyone help?

Consider making an appointment for a utility fair. There are virtual 20-minute options for every Wednesday in June from 4 to 8 p.m.. An in-person utility fair will take place Saturday, June 25, at Community of Compassion CDC.

Residents can book a time slot here.