Pa. man accused of carrying shotgun shell filled with meth at Philly airport

The Columbia County man was flagged at a checkpoint scanner on Monday and the shotgun shell was found under his clothes in his groin area, officials said.

File photo of travelers walking through the Philadelphia International Airport, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.Read moreMatt Slocum / AP

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man at Philadelphia International Airport who was caught allegedly hiding a shotgun shell filled with methamphetamine under his clothes in his groin area, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

The man, described only as a resident of Orangeville, Columbia County, was flagged at a checkpoint scanner on Monday and the shotgun shell was found containing a white powder, officials said.

It was determined the shell was not explosive, and Philadelphia police concluded that the powder was methamphetamine and arrested the man on a state criminal charge, officials said.

Carrying any type of ammunition through a security checkpoint is prohibited, officials said.

Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement that the focus of the security checkpoints is to ensure that no one brings explosives onto a plane.

“In this instance, our explosives experts conducted a test to determine what the mysterious white powdered substance was and fortunately it was determined not to be an explosive,” Spero said.

“It was a good catch and a job well done by all involved, including our law enforcement partners,” Spero said.