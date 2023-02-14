Philly police are looking for suspects who flipped a car near Temple’s campus during pre-Super Bowl celebrations

The Philadelphia Police Department is hoping to identify nine individuals who flipped a sedan near Temple University’s main campus on Sunday, two hours before the Super Bowl kickoff.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Arlington Street around 4:20 p.m., police said. It attracted attention Sunday via a viral video, which shows hundreds of green-and-white-clad Eagles fans in the street, cheering on a group of men as they join forces to flip a silver Volvo in the street, and then climb on top of the chassis to a roar from the crowd.

Videos of the incident were viewed millions of times on social media. Philadelphia police said the car’s windows were smashed and the body was spray-painted.

Much like the Eagles themselves on Sunday, the unruly fans are about to learn the sobering consequences of their split-second decisions.

The police department on Monday released its own video of the vandalism incident, seeking to identify nine of the individuals seen lifting the vehicle. If anyone recognizes the individuals, they can call Detective Cangolesi of Central Detectives at 215-686-3093, leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS, email tips@philly.com, or text to PPDTIP.

The consequences may not stop there.

Temple University officials warned students ahead of the Super Bowl that any property damage committed during celebrations would result in disciplinary action, on top of whatever criminal charges the police may bring.

“We know that — win or lose — emotions will run high Sunday night,” Stephanie Ives, dean of students, wrote in an email to students on Thursday, according to the Temple News. “There will be a substantial police presence on and around Main Campus Sunday night. Those who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

6ABC reported that people in the unruly crowd damaged a second vehicle after flipping the Volvo. Neighbors told NBC10 they were frustrated by the out-of-control crowd that overwhelmed the tiny side street, just blocks west of Broad Street and the university’s main campus.

It was not clear Monday night if any arrests had been made yet.