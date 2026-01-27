Streets will be closed around City Hall for snow removal operation

The Streets Department on Tuesday is removing snow that has piled up around City Hall, and the operation requires street closures on nearby blocks, the agency said.

With the region expected to remain in a prolonged deep freeze, there is no chance the snow piles will melt anytime soon. And weather forecasters say the region might be hit with another storm this weekend, so the city is eager to get rid of the existing snow.

The “lifting operation” includes the removal of snow using dozens of vehicles, including excavators and loaders, the department said Tuesday.

The city already has been conducting lifting operations in North Philadelphia, removing snow from Girard Avenue and nearby neighborhoods since Sunday evening, the department said.

Similar operations have been underway in neighborhoods across the city, the department said.

The streets around City hall will be closed through midnight Tuesday.

The closures include:

Penn Square around City Hall North Broad Street from Arch Street to City Hall South Broad from Chestnut Street to City Hall 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Filbert to 16th Street East Market Street from 13th Street to City Hall West Market Street from 16th to City Hall

The snow is being removed to 37 storage sites across the city, mainly large paved surfaces, the department said.