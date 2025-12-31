New Year’s Eve concert underway in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum

The New Year’s Eve free concert has begun in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone, a Trenton native who studied music on a full scholarhsip at the University of the Arts and has since performed with some of the world’s most popular musical artists, took the stage shortly after 8 p.m.

The show, kicking off the city’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of America, is being headlined by LL Cool J, the two-time Grammy-winning rapper who also has had a long career in movies and TV, including as a regular cast member on the series NCIS: Los Angeles.

The rest of Wednesday night’s scheduled lineup includes DJ Jazzy Jeff, Los Angeles rock band Dorothy, and Technician the DJ.

A fireworks display was set for midnight.

About 20 minutes before showtime, several hundred people gathered in front of the stage. Some staked out their seats with lawn chairs, while pockets of the crowd formed break dance circles. All were bundled in winter gear as the wind chill dipped into the 20s.

Sarah and Mike Murray, of Wilkes-Barre, estimate they’ve seen LL Cool J in concert “almost double-digits.”

“He’s easy on the eyes,” Sarah, 46, said.

“You can’t argue with that,” chimed Mike, 54. “He’s LL — ladies love him.”

The LL Cool J enthusiasts were supposed to see him preform on the Parkway on July 4, but the “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” singer canceled in solidarity with striking municipal workers.

What are the Murrays looking forward to in 2026?

“See LL Cool J more,” Mike said.

Cousins Tahira and Sean Tyler came to the Ben Franklin Parkway expecting a party. It was 55-year-old Sean Tyler’s first New Year’s Eve out on the town, and both were drawn in by headliner LL Cool J.

Sean Tyler, of Overbrook Park, said she remembered in the ‘80s listening to the then-new artist’s first single on Power 99, but had never seen him live. Both Tylers found newfound appreciation for LL Cool J canceling his summer concert in solidarity with striking city workers.

“It showed how many people that it affected, and how much in wages, benefits — it shows how much it affects a broad range of people,” Sean Tyler said.

Upon walking into the barricaded Parkway, Sean and Tahira said the visible Philadelphia police presence and security measures made them feel safe.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel has said police will be out in full force, and asked concertgoers to leave weapons at home.

Tahira said the show, featuring local talents — like Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts graduate Blackstone and DJ Jazzy Jeff — is the perfect way to ring in 2026, and the nation’s 250th birthday.

Tahira said: “Let’s continue to love Philly in the right kind of way —“

“— And go Birds!” Sean said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.