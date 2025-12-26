Where to watch Philly’s New Year’s Eve fireworks along the Delaware River, from free spots to ticketed parties
Philadelphia will ring in 2026 with two New Year’s Eve fireworks shows along the Delaware River. Here’s where to watch for free and which ticketed events offer the best views.
Ring in 2026 with fireworks lighting up the Delaware River waterfront. Philadelphia’s New Year’s Eve shows will return with two displays, including an earlier, family-friendly show at 6 p.m., followed by a midnight celebration to welcome the New Year. The Rivers Casino fireworks are a rain-or-shine event, with views from several free spots along the waterfront.
Best free viewing spots
For those looking to enjoy the show without a ticket, the fireworks can be seen from various locations along the waterfront, including:
Race Street Pier: 📍 North Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
Washington Avenue Pier: 📍Washington Avenue Green, South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
Pier 68: 📍Pier 70 Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Spruce Street Harbor Park: 📍301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing: 📍101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
Ticketed events with great views
Elevate your celebration with one of these exciting ticketed options:
Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest: This festive spot offers front-row views, skating, and activities for all ages. Perfect for families or late-night revelers. 💵 skating: $63, spectator: $53; 🌐 showclix.com
Cherry Street Pier: Choose between family-friendly fun or an adults-only party, both offering unbeatable views and live entertainment. 💵 $32.70 (with the service fee); 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com
Battleship New Jersey: Watch the fireworks from a unique vantage point aboard this historic ship, complete with food and drinks. 💵 General admission: $10, VIP: $125; 🌐 battleshipnewjersey.org
Fringe Bar’s NYE Latin Bash: Dance into the New Year with Latin beats and a spectacular fireworks backdrop. 💵 Starting at $42 with add-ons; 🌐 fringebarphilly.com
Pro tips
Arrive early to secure a prime viewing spot.
Dress warmly and be prepared for crowds, as this is one of the city’s most anticipated events.
Each fireworks show is unique, with different themes and soundtracks, so catching both shows is worth it if you can!