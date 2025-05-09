Philadelphia Mass attendees pray a pope with local ties can aid ‘the well-being of the world’

From his seat on a returning flight from Rome, Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez couldn’t see the white smoke emanating from the Sistine Chapel chimney alerting the world that “Habemus Papam.”

A text message was the bearer of good news. “Cardinal Robert Prevost, Leo XIV,” Pérez remembers reading in shock, 38,000 feet in the air.

Pérez barely had time to land. In less than 24 hours, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia was preparing to hold a celebratory Mass in honor of the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Ready for the service, Catherine Houpt, 75, arrived early to the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul on Friday to pray for Prevost, a man she didn’t know much about just a few days ago.

“It’s great that he has ties to Philadelphia,” Houpt said with a smile on her face, but emphasizing her hope for Pope Leo — a Villanova University graduate and the first pontiff born in the United States — to have a universal approach.

“He is not just for one country. He has to take into account the well-being of the world,” Houpt said. “I hope he holds the United States accountable for being good Catholics, good Christians, so that we think of others first. So, we realize that we are not the most important country.”

Pérez began Mass with the same sentiment.

“What a great day for us in Philly with a pope that knows what Wawa is all about,” Pérez jokingly told hundreds of chuckling parishioners.

The archbishop spoke to Mass attendees about what he believes Prevost stands for.

“Pope Leo is really a globalist, he is a pope of the world. While he was born in Chicago and studied here at Villanova … Pope Leo has a universal heart,” Pérez told parishioners. “He also knows clearly that it really isn’t about him.”

Pérez, who knows Prevost from their time at the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, told reporters Thursday night that Pope Leo XIV can make people feel like they are “the only person in the world,” and has a sense of calmness that irradiates peace.

Pérez made sure to highlight that quality at the Mass, leaving parishioners with the same words Prevost said at his inaugural appearance on the Vatican balcony the day before: “Peace be with all you.”

In Italy, the new pontiff held his first Mass Friday in the Sistine Chapel.

The pope addressed the crowd in English, acknowledging the great responsibility placed on his shoulders.

“You have called me to carry that cross and to be blessed with that mission, and I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community, as friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the good news, to announce the Gospel,” he said.

A formal meeting with the cardinals is on the books for Saturday. His first noon blessing from the loggia is scheduled for Sunday. And, on Monday, he will be at a news conference from the Vatican auditorium. He will be officially installed as the pope at a May 18 Mass, presiding over his first general audience on May 21.

Back in Philadelphia, more details of Robert Prevost’s life came to light.

Pérez told parishioners a young Prevost worked as a groundskeeper at St. Denis in Havertown, during his time at Villanova.

Sporting a hoodie from the university, Shawn Fitzpatrick was in shock to learn Prevost attended the local school.

“I was speechless,” the 15-year-old said. “The fact that he went there is just a great feeling, makes me want to go there.”