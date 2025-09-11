67-year-old man dies after fire erupts in Port Richmond house

A 67-year-man died after a fire erupted at a house Thursday evening in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

The fire was reported in the basement of a house on the 3200 block of Almond Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Medics transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but preliminary evidence indicated that it started in a dryer, Small said.