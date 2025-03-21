2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges off I-95 onramp in Port Richmond

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a car lost control and plunged off an onramp to Interstate 95 onto the street below Friday night in the city’s Port Richmond section, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., the car was heading up the onramp to north I-95 when it hit a guardrail and crashed onto Castor Avenue below near Richmond Street, said Inspector D.F. Pace.

Two of the four occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died from their injuries, Pace said.

The conditions of the two other occupants, whose conditions were not immediately available, were transported to a hospital, Pace said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.