A Portal procession: Philly’s Portal to move to City Hall following Art Museum drive-by

A heavy-duty semi-trailer was parked along John F. Kennedy Boulevard as men in neon vests secured the Portal — the virtual video art installation that connects people around the world — with red bungees to the low bed.

Philadelphia’s Portal installation is set to take the trip down the road from LOVE Park, where it debuted in October, to its new home at City Hall. But not before taking a short victory lap.

The joyride, which was supposed to begin at around 9 a.m. Monday, hadn’t yet hit the road by 10 a.m. It’s unclear what prompted the delay. The Inquirer reached out to organizers for comment but didn’t receive a response as of publication time.

Once the 3.5-ton circular video screen gets on the move, accompanied by a police escort, the Portal will embark on its “procession” from LOVE Park, down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The video screen will be active during the move and there will be a display of “visitors racing up the iconic Rocky steps," a statement said.

The procession is expected to take about 15 minutes once it begins. Organizers also said the Portal would be installed and online for City Hall visitors by lunchtime.

The move was initially sparked by at least two incidents of vandalism that occurred while the Portal sat at LOVE Park — a situation distinctive to Philly, with none of the nearly half dozen other global Portals experiencing similar issues.

Organizers also chalked the move up to convenience: moving it before the holiday season meant avoiding a temporary relocation for the heavy hardware for the annual Christmas Village.

Locals were encouraged to vote between the Portal remaining at LOVE Park (but closer to the LOVE sculpture) or moving to the City Hall courtyard. Portal organizers didn’t disclose how many votes were received but announced Monday that a move was in the works.

The Portal is expected to stay in Philadelphia through the country’s 250th birthday celebration in 2026. Organizers say the move to City Hall will also mark the start of a series of activations and events.