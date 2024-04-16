Mother of Quadir Diaz says his body has been found. His March disappearance sparked the interest of online sleuths.

The body of Quadir Diaz, an 18-year-old missing since March 7 and last seen near the Wissahickon, has been found, his mother said Tuesday.

“Its definitely Quadir,” Taniesha Diaz told The Inquirer.

“We got Quaddy,” she posted on Instagram Tuesday and thanked everyone who had helped spread the word of her son’s disappearance.

Police said they pulled a body out of the Schuylkill River along the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said there was no visible trauma to the body and it appeared as though the body had been in the water “for a while.”

Authorities have not publicly identified the body, but Diaz’s mother, who said she saw a photo of the corpse, said it was definitely that of her son.

Taniesha Diaz’s aunt, Florence May, who said she raised Quadir Diaz since he was six-months old, also saw the photo and confirmed it was her great nephew.

Diaz, Ausar Scott-Thomas, 21, and another friend, drove to Northwest Philadelphia on the evening of March 7, but only the third friend returned home, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Diaz and Scott-Thomas’ disappearances became a hyperlocal mystery as their relatives pleaded on social media for help in finding them, and internet sleuths tried to piece together what happened. May said her niece’s posts mobilized hundreds of followers to search for answers.

Although she held out hope that the nephew she raised as a son in her Abington home would return safely, part of her knew he was gone, said May. It was a fate that brought closure along with pain, she said.

“This is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” May, 64, said Tuesday. “A parent is never supposed to bury their kids.”

Scott-Thomas’ body was pulled from the Schuylkill River at the end of March. His father, William Thomas, said the discovery tracked with some of what the third friend had described to him.

While driving, the three men were chased by another car, he said, causing them to crash. The third friend told Thomas the group split up after the crash, he said.

Thomas has said he doesn’t know how his son fell into the river. His son was a good swimmer, he said, but strong currents may have overtaken him.

Taniesha Diaz said in an earlier interview that she last saw her son March 6 when he and Scott-Thomas, his best friend, left the house to hang out.

She said she grew worried when the third friend returned without her son and Scott-Thomas. After unsuccessfully trying to reach her son she said she asked police for help.

When Scott-Thomas’ body was found, Taniesha Diaz said, she worried that meant her son might be dead too.

“He’s not going to leave Ausar, and Ausar is not going to leave him,” she said at the time. “If Ausar jumped in the water, Quadir jumped right with him.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.