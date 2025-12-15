Philly roads will be closed for Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan’s funeral

Philadelphia roads will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the funeral services of Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan.

Several streets in the Callowhill, Chinatown, and Center City neighborhoods will begin closing Monday evening for a first viewing, with additional roads closing Tuesday for the second viewing and funeral.

Chan, 55, who suffered a critical brain injury six years ago in a motorcycle crash on his way to work, died Dec. 2. Since the crash, the 24-year police veteran had required around-the-clock care. His fellow officers fundraised for his medical expenses.

A viewing will be held Monday at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second viewing will be held Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St., from 8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., with the funeral following directly after.

Road closures

Drivers should avoid the areas listed, use alternate routes, and expect delays.

These streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Monday and will reopen at the conclusion of the viewing procession:

Ridge Avenue between Wood Street and Hamilton Street Vine Street (westbound) between Eighth and 10th Streets 10th Street between Hamilton and Vine Streets Ninth Street between Callowhill and Wood Streets Callowhill Street between Eighth and 11th Streets Wood Street between Ninth and 10th Streets

These streets will close at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the conclusion of the service:

18th Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

These streets will close at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the conclusion of the procession:

15th Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill Streets Broad Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill Streets Callowhill Street between Broad and 17th Streets 17th Street between Callowhill and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

These streets will close at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the conclusion of the service:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 22nd Streets Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street Race Street between 16th and 18th Streets 17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway 19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street

Additional streets near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval may be closed or detoured.

Parking restrictions

Parking is not allowed on the streets listed above during the designated times. “Temporary No Parking” signs are displayed along the streets.

Vehicles parked in these zones during the posted hours will be relocated. The Inquirer has a guide on what to do if your vehicle is “courtesy towed.”

Public transportation

SEPTA Bus detours will be in place, according to the city, but SEPTA has not shared these details yet. Get live service updates at septa.org.