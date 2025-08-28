2 dead, 1 critically injured after driver hits pedestrians on Roosevelt Boulevard

Two people were killed and a third person was in critical condition after a vehicle driver on Roosevelt Boulevard struck two pedestrians Thursday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., the driver was heading south in the outer lane of the 9000 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard, south of Red Lion Road, when he hit two men, police said.

The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

The two pedestrians were transported by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where one was pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m., police said.

The second pedestrian was reported as in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Helicopter video from NBC10 showed a white van with heavy front-end damage flipped onto its side on the sidewalk next to a tree.