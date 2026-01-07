Police release video of Roxborough High School vandalism suspect

Philadelphia police seek to identify the suspect responsible for Roxborough High School’s recent vandalism.

A person painted racist and antisemitic slogans across the exterior walls of the school building Sunday, which included a swastika and racial epithets.

Surveillance video caught the suspect vandalizing the walls around 5:25 a.m. Police describe the suspect as a white male, wearing an orange scarf, a green and black winter hat, a gray hooded jacket, gray pants, and a gray and black backpack.

Cameras captured the male on Jan. 4 approaching the school on foot, coming eastbound from Fountain Street toward Pechin Street. The suspect was last seen heading toward Ridge Avenue

Police warn that if the suspect is seen in public, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Information about this crime or suspect can also be shared with Northwest Detective Division by calling 215-686-3353

The public can also submit tips via telephone by calling 215-686-8477 or online using their electronic form. All tips remain confidential.

After officials painted over the vandalism over the weekend, Roxborough High School countered the hateful messaging with peaceful messages of their own, written in chalk.

Principal Kristin Williams Smalley said the act of hate doesn’t represent the school body.

“We are deeply disappointed by these actions,” Williams Smalley wrote in a letter to the community. “We wish to remind everyone that we have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or hate speech of any kind, and we will investigate all matters involving racist remarks and other hate speech.”