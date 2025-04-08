Viral video shows SEPTA bus pushing a vehicle sideways on Roosevelt Boulevard

SEPTA is investigating an incident caught on a viral video late last week of a bus pushing a vehicle sideways along Roosevelt Boulevard, leaving seven people injured.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the Route 82 bus was heading eastbound when it hit the passenger vehicle, which was crossing the Boulevard at Pratt Street near Oxford Circle, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

A video posted on Reddit showed the bus pushing the vehicle, which appeared to be a red crossover SUV, more than the length of the block between Pratt and Bridge Streets and continuing to move forward after the 35-second video ended.

Two people in the vehicle and five people on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Busch said.

“After the accident, the operator stated that they accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake,” Busch said in an email.

“So we will look to see if the evidence from the inspections and videos match that, or if there were other factors,” Busch said.

The bus driver is off duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing, Busch said.

SEPTA is conducting a full mechanical inspection of the bus to determine if everything was working correctly, Busch said.

“Once that is done, we will assess those findings along with video from the bus, the clip posted to social media and some other surveillance that we have obtained,” Busch said.